TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 8%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) fell 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.26. 84,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,995,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $635.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 900,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

