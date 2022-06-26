The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 172,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,986,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.68. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

