The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,783.75 ($58.60).

Several research firms have issued reports on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.86) to GBX 5,300 ($64.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($57.14) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($54.51) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($67.80) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

LON BKG opened at GBX 3,736 ($45.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,490 ($42.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($64.09). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,051.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson purchased 16,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,657 ($44.79) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($723,337.04).

About The Berkeley Group (Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.