The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Neutral

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $325.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP opened at $249.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.16. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $233.16 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.