The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $302.75 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

