The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) to “Buy”

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s current price.

WOLF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million.

About Wolfspeed (Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.