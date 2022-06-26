The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) to “Buy”

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s current price.
WOLF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.
Shares of WOLF stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91.
About Wolfspeed (Get Rating)
Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.
