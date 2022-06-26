The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.69 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

