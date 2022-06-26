The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $78,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.16. The firm has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.