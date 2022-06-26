The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.