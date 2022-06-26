The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of HD stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

