The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

