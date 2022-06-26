The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC downgraded Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.01. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

