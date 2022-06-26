The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.34. The company has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.