The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

