The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $1,461,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

PG stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.