The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

