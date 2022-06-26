The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.