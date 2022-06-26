The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.1% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.