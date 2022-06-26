The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,972.86 ($24.17).

A number of research firms recently commented on WEIR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($26.83) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($30.25) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.88), for a total value of £49,404.46 ($60,515.02). Also, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.40), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($59,952.96).

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,403 ($17.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,534.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,645.39. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,374.89 ($16.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.72).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

