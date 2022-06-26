Tiaa Fsb Sells 353 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 401.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 432.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.4% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

