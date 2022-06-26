Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 15,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 620,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.
The company has a market cap of $995.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
