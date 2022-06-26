Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 15,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 620,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

Get Titan International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $995.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.