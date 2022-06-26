TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

TPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

