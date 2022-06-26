Trac Pham Sells 18,393 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 26th, Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $317.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.47.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
