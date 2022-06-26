TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Down 3.9%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.67. Approximately 10,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 179,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Several research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,516 shares of company stock worth $1,685,639 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,270.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.