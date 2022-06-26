Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 17,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 705,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,048,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,878,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 688,815 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

