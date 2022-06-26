TRH Financial LLC Acquires 3,784 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,284,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 177,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

