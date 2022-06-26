Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Down 2%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 9,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 441,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $535.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 91,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $855,581.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,865,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,839,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 670,364 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

