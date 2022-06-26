Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $431,244,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,587.43.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.