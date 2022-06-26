Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 55361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.
The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$262.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41.
Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.