Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 55361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$262.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41.

Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It holds 100% interest in the Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

