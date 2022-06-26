UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

