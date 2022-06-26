uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Down 6%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.37. 27,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 576,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 130,553 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in uniQure by 12.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $9,810,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

