Unisync (TSE:UNI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 5800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.01 million and a P/E ratio of -14.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95.

Unisync Company Profile (TSE:UNI)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

