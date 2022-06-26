Unisync (TSE:UNI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 5800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.01 million and a P/E ratio of -14.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95.
Unisync Company Profile (TSE:UNI)
