UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 2.6%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $486.86 and last traded at $486.86. Approximately 21,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,907,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.81.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

The stock has a market cap of $464.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $495.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.51.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

