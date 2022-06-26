Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Display worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $113.67 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $103.15 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.84.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

