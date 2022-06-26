US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Up 9.2%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 58,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,513,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.
In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.