US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Up 9.2%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 58,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,513,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

