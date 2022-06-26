UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Trading Down 4.3%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 11,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 668,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

USER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

