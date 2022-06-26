V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 17.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

