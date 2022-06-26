Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLOWY shares. Barclays raised shares of Vallourec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Vallourec stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.
About Vallourec (Get Rating)
Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.
