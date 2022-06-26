Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) were down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.