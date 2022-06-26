Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) were down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

