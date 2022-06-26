Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $205.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average of $212.20.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

