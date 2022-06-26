Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRFGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.50 ($34.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday.

VTWRF stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

