Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.50

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 27500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.59).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43.
Various Eateries Company Profile (LON:VARE)
