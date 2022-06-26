Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.50

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 27500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.59).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43.

Various Eateries Company Profile

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 13 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

