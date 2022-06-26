Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 370,098 shares.The stock last traded at $19.72 and had previously closed at $19.15.

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

