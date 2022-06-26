Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 142,900 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 142,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,720,089 shares in the company, valued at $73,248,970.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.
- On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.
- On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $855,581.10.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.
Tricida stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $535.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.
TCDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,324,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,054,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 773,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.