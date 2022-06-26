Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 142,900 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 142,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,720,089 shares in the company, valued at $73,248,970.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.

Tricida stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $535.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TCDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,324,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,054,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 773,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.