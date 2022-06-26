Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 193,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

VTYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,736,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

