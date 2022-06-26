Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 56,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 950,024 shares.The stock last traded at $22.54 and had previously closed at $21.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $10,440,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $10,808,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth $10,382,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

