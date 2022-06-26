Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Moderna by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after acquiring an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.84.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,229,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,507,448.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,029 shares of company stock valued at $54,197,245. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

