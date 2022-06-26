Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $356.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.00.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.