Veriti Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

