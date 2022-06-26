Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 4.2%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) was down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 3,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 760,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $822.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,205. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.